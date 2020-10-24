Advertisement

Nine-year-old fighting brain tumor gets her own castle in Pigeon Forge

A 9-year-old who’s battled a brain tumor since she was three now has her very own castle. The princess designed it, the design was liked and now it stands in Pigeon Forge for everyone to see.
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Jaylen Perkins arrived at Crave Golf Club eager to see her design. The gumballs rest on top of the wrapped bubble gum.

Brandon Perkins, her dad, says the only way to make sure it’s perfect, was to have Jaylen meet with the design team virtually.

“I think maybe 4 or 5 different Zoom calls with the whole team with everybody just talking about it and the timeline and everything. She was a little shy on Zoom at first, but has opened up more today,” said Brandon.

“I thought it was really cool,” said Jaylen. “That’s the coolest part,” she said about her name being on the building.

It was a three-month journey, owner Chucky Blalock, says Jaylen’s love for candy was a perfect fit for this candy lover’s mini-golf course.

“It’s exciting to see her dream become a reality to be a permanent fixture here in Pigeon Forge. It’s actually the largest structure that we’ve ever built as part of our course,” said Blalock.

After the big reveal on Friday, who more fitting than the princess to make the inaugural putt to signal the opening of Jaylen’s Gumball Castle.

“My biggest reaction was actually being told about it. Right now I’ve kind of had time to kind of get used to it. But at first, being told about it was when I was most excited about it. Seeing it is still amazing none the less,” said Brandon.

Not only does Jaylen have her very own castle in Pigeon Forge, she has a replica to take home with her as well.

Children’s Hospital says this may be the most extravagant thing a company has done for one of their patients.

25 percent of profits on Saturday will be donated to Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

