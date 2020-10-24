Last West Virginia county approves cannabis dispensaries

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia’s lone holdout in taking action on cannabis dispensary permits has approved 20 of 21 proposals.

The Dominion Post reports The Monongalia County Board of Health approved the permits Thursday after coming under pressure to get them turned over to the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis.

That office will ultimately select up to 100 dispensary locations statewide.

Currently, state law requires dispensaries to be at least 1,000 feet away from a school or daycare facility.

Some of the locations that were approved Thursday could fall afoul of stricter county regulations that are currently in the works.

