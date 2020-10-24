Advertisement

Kentucky offense struggles against Missouri, losing 20-10

(WKYT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WYMT) - Kentucky only mustered 65 yards of total offense in the first half, similar to its game against Tennessee when the Cats only had 75 first half yards.

The only touchdown of the first half came on a one-yard run from Larry Rountree III with 10:57 to go in the half. The Wildcats and Tigers traded field goals, with Matt Ruffolo hitting from 50 yards out to give Kentucky its only points of the half. On that drive, Joey Gatewood came in to replace Terry Wilson after three unsuccessful drives. The next drive for Gatewood resulted in a three and out. Wilson re-entered the game in the second half.

In the second half, Missouri started with the ball. The Tigers took up almost 10 minutes of game time with a 21-play, 66-yard drive that resulted in a fourth-down stop from Kentucky. However, the Wildcats gave it right back to Missouri on a three and out. Rountree capitalized on the ensuing drive with his second rushing touchdown of the day, giving the Tigers a 17-3 lead with under a minute to go in the third quarter.

The Wildcats offense finally woke up in the fourth quarter. Kentucky took it 75 yards in six plays, capped off by a 26-yard pitch and catch from Wilson to Josh Ali early in the quarter.

