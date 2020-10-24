Hazard businesses expand, take home city recognition

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the pandemic, local businesses in Hazard continue to thrive and expand.

Main Street spots the Read Spotted Newt and Appalachian Quilt & Craft both with reason to celebrate, with the former taking home the award for “Best New Business of 2020” from the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce and the latter expanding to a larger building just up the road.

Read Spotted Newt owner Mandi Sheffel says that the credit should not go to her, but to the community and shoppers who support her.

“I don’t know how much credit I can take as much as the community and the shoppers who helped support my business through the pandemic,” Sheffel said.

For Appalachian Quilt & Craft owner Carolyn Davis, the sentiments remained the same.

“I feel like I have a really good village here, I think we have a good community and a lot of helping hands," Davis said."A lot of people who are very creative and love to make things.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.