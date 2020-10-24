Governor Beshear and family out of quarantine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday that he and his family were officially out of quarantine.

The governor made the announcement in a Facebook post that after multiple negative tests, and following the advice of the department of public health, they would be ending their self-quarantine.

The first family had previously gone into quarantine after potentially being exposed through a member of security detail earlier this month.

The governor thanked those who had sent supportive messages during the family’s time in self-isolation.

You can read the full message below:

