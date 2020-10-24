Gov. Beshear reports 1,738, eight new deaths Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor announced 1,738 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Saturday, making this Kentucky’s highest daily number of cases.

Governor Beshear said, “This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

The positivity rate has increased to 5.63%.

At least 95,480 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,404.

1,910,888 Kentuckians have received tests.

17,723 people have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers (WYMT)

Additionally, the governor reported Jefferson, Fayette, Elliott, Shelby, and Kenton counties are seeing the most positive cases.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.