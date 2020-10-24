Advertisement

Dolly Parton bidding guitar to raise money for local school

Dolly Parton is coming through to help local kids in the East Tennessee community.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton is coming through to help local kids in the East Tennessee community.

Dolly Parton autographed a Fender guitar donated by the Music Outlet in Sevierville to two local school kids to help in the efforts to raise money for their school.

The guitar was donated to Joseph Webb and Kylie Weaver. Webb and Weaver are 6th graders at Pittman Center Elementary School and are the King and Queen representatives for their class.

The bidding price begins at $551. For more information on how to bid, contact the school here.

