Amber Alert: 2 missing girls found safe after 2 boys are killed

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.
AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (Gray News) — Two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday have been found safe in Oklahoma.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Saturday night the suspect’s vehicle was found by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol near the city of Erick. The suspect is now in custody.

Investigators identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson. Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE - Both kids are now safe and the suspect is in custody! The suspect’s vehicle was located by the...

Posted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, October 24, 2020

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene.

The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

