Westbound lanes of Mountain Parkway are finally open

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway are reopened between exits 33 and 40 in Powell and Wolfe counties.

The westbound lanes were originally scheduled to reopen October 31, 2020.

The westbound side was closed in late July after Transportation Cabinet engineers and geotechnical specialist determined the cause of potholes and pavement issues was due to a sinkhole that reached nearly 80 feet.

The eastbound lanes were later closed for two weeks while repairs were being made.

The area does remain an active work zone and drivers should slow down and use caution.

Some lane closures may be necessary to make sure the highway is deemed safe.

