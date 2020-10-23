Advertisement

Prestonsburg girls win back-to-back 15th Region soccer titles

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg’s girls soccer team earned a 5-1 win over Lawrence County, winning back-to-back 15th Region titles.

Kadynce Hackworth and Lauren Johnson both had two goals each. Hackworth and Johnson got the scoring started in the first half with a goal apiece. Brylee Blair also had a first half goal for Lawrence County. However, it was the Lady Blackcats who went into the half with a 3-1 lead thanks to a goal from Anna Burchett, her only goal of the game.

Hackworth and Johnson both scored second half goals to pad Prestonsburg’s lead.

With the win, Prestonsburg advances to play North Laurel’s girls team in the first round of the girls' soccer state tournament on Saturday, October 24 at 4 p.m.

