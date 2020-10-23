Advertisement

New assistance board may come to Elkhorn City

Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - For decades, charity has been something Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor has been known for.

Now, that sense of giving may soon become a part of the city government.

“I’ve always did this,” Taylor said. “It’s never been a problem 'til now.”

The City Council in Elkhorn City is considering an ordinance that would create a board of assistance, which would consist of five citizens nominated by the mayor and approved by council, to aid neighbors with the distribution of food and medical supplies.

Taylor says the board will consist of the city’s clergy.

The board would have the ability to use city facilities, vehicles or employees to carry out and deliver to those who ask for help.

While City Councilwoman Roxanne Blankenship believes that giving back is an honorable effort, it’s an effort that she believes should be out of the city’s hands.

“The big problem I have with the ordinance itself is legal issues and insurance,” Blankenship said. “Whether we’re going to be legal, whether our insurance is going to cover the employees and are they going to have time to do this with all the city business they have.”

Taylor says whether this board becomes a part of the government or not, giving back is something he will continue to do.

“God has blessed me and God put this on me to do this, and I’m not going to stop,” Taylor said.

The Elkhorn City Council has already gone through one reading of the ordinance that would create the board of assistance. The second reading will take place at the next council meeting and will be voted on then.

