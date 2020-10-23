Advertisement

Middlesboro Independent Schools return to virtual learning on October 26

A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
A staff member and three students at Kermit PK8 will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.(WSAZ)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post on the district’s page Friday afternoon, Middlesboro Independent Schools Superintendent Waylon Allen said that the school district will return to virtual learning for the week of October 26-30.

Allen said the decision was made after consulting with the Bell County Health Department, noting that the Thursday daily incidence map from the Kentucky Department of Public Health showed Bell County “in the red," indicating a daily average of 25 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Friday’s map still had Bell County in the red.

Allen also said that the district will re-assess the situation on Thursday, October 29 to determine if in-person learning can resume.

