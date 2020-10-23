Advertisement

Local Toys for Tots branch sees registration increase due to COVID-19, in need of donations

COVID-19 pandemic increases the need for toy donations
COVID-19 pandemic increases the need for toy donations(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With Christmas just two months away, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing, but this year the branch in the Cumberland Valley is seeing more registrations.

For four years, Greg and Cathy Sims have been coordinators for Toys for Tots in Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.

“The first year we came in blind for our first time fresh off of training and we got hit with 1500 kids," said Greg.

In their first year, they had 1,500 kids, the second year nearly 3,000 and last year almost 5,000 children.

“If history follows suit we’ll have 60% increase over that almost 5,000. I think we’re gonna go higher. We may see 80 to 85%," said Greg.

This year, just three weeks into registration, the Sims' tell WYMT they already have about 1,800 kids registered.

“We didn’t hit that number last year till probably Thanksgiving," said Greg.

As the pandemic continues, parents are desperate to provide Christmas for their kids throughout financial struggles.

“In all the years we’ve been doing this I’ve seen people actually plead help me. I’m worried for them," said Cathy.

As registration continues to increase, the campaign is struggling themselves, as all their fundraisers have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

“We’re 75% down from what we had at this time last year, so that’s significant," said Greg.

They count on the money they raise from fundraisers to be able to buy toys they need, that they do not have donated.

“Worst-case scenario is every kid will get less but every kid will get. We will make it happen. Marines are notorious for adapting, improvising and overcoming so we will make it happen," said Greg.

Usually, each child receives four books and four toys, but Cathy says that will be impossible this year.

“I can honestly say this year it’s going to be a far cry from that," she said.

Greg and Cathy are urging people to donate at the boxes they have spread across the counties and also volunteer to help them sort and distribute the toys.

To donate, you can click here.

You can also call the Sims' at 606-549-4083 for more information.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Lexington trick-or-treaters react to Gov. Beshear’s recommendations for Halloween

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear is encouraging steps like wearing face masks, trick-or-treating in a group only with your immediate family, stopping at fewer houses, and sanitizing the candy once you get home.

News

Local lawyer appointed by Gov. Beshear to be a Special Justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Governor Beshear appointed Tim Crawfrod, as the Supreme Court Justice from this region recused herself from the case.

News

Police: Man takes lawn mower from store, hides it in neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Prestonsburg 911 received a complaint on October 12 of a man attempting to steal a lawn mower from Layne’s Ace Hardware on North Lake Drive.

News

Paintsville murals preserving history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
With a dab of paint and brushstroke by brushstroke, it’s the first of the six storybooks to catch your eye in Paintsville.

Latest News

News

Elkhorn City considering assistance board

Updated: 3 hours ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

News

Clay County Courthouse remains closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several essential workers are in quarantine, according to officials from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

News

‘I’m pretty sure we have a body part on our hands’: Pike County couple opens bizarre package

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The mystery package was supposed to be an electronic charger, but what rolled out of the soggy box was far from that.

News

Barbourville Independent Schools return to blue and white hybrid schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Barbourville Schools will return to hybrid schedule.

News

Laurel County surpasses 1,300 COVID-19 cases, health director encourages people to wear masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Laurel County Health Department Public Health Director Mark Hensley said the county has averaged nearly 18 cases per day the past 14 days.

News

Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball claims Governor Beshear’s orders violated the Constitution

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky State Treasurer claims Beshear violated the 1st amendment.