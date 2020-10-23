Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths Friday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two deaths, 50 new cases and five probable cases. The deaths are an 87-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man from Lee County bringing the county’s death toll to four. Lee County also reported 29 cases bringing the county’s total to 74 with 51 of those active. Knott County had eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 315 with 161 of those active. There was one case reported in Leslie County bringing the county’s total to 122 with 64 of those active. Letcher County has two new cases bringing the county’s total to 290 with 143 of those active. Owsley County reported three new cases which brings the county’s total to 77 with 34 of those active. There are 12 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 483 with 157 of those active. Health officials also reported nine recovered cases.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the third COVID-19 related death in Rockcastle County. The death was an 89-year-old woman and resident of Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation. The county also had nine new cases, one of which is in Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation, one probable case and seven recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 232 with 74 of those active. In Jackson County, there are eight new cases, one probable case and five recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 256 with 54 of those active. Clay County reported 10 new cases, two probable cases and eight recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 441 with 108 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported a new death bringing the death toll to 14. Health officials also reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 587.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 22 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,327 with 521 of those active. Health officials also say, “two of our COVID-19 positive patients have passed away, but at this time it is unclear if the deaths were COVID-19 related. We will await confirmation from the Kentucky Department for Public Health before including them in our COVID-19 deaths.”

The Whitley County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the county’s total to 809.

The Knox County Health Department reported 18 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the total to 805 with 188 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 660 with 71 of those active.

The Pike County Health Department reported 42 new cases since their last update on October 20th. This brings the county’s total to 817 with 219 of those active.

