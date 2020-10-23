Advertisement

Lexington trick-or-treaters react to Gov. Beshear’s recommendations for Halloween

Lexington trick-or-treaters are getting ready to celebrate Halloween safely amidst the global pandemic.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Little trick-or-treaters are already picking out their costumes for Halloween.

“I got a spooky clown,” one trick-or-treater said.

But, the trick this year will be planning how to get your treats safely.

“The CDC doesn’t think we ought to be trick-or-treating at all,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his press conference Thursday. “I know people are going to do it, I know how excited our kids are doing it, so please make a plan on how you’re going to follow these steps.”

Beshear is encouraging steps like wearing face masks, trick-or-treating in a group only with your immediate family, stopping at fewer houses, and sanitizing the candy once you get home.

“The way you’re giving out candy needs to be different, you can’t be holding the bowl, you can’t be individually handing it out, that will spread this virus,” Beshear said. “What we need you to do is either put out a table or spread out the individual candies on your driveway or on your front porch.”

One thing the governor is asking people to avoid altogether is large Halloween parties whether at venues or in people’s houses.

One little trick-or-treater’s plan that we talked to is simple.

“I’m gonna go trick or treat and scare people,” he said.

His parents' plan is now taking some of those new guidelines into consideration.

“We’re going to try to be as safe as possible,” they said. “We’ll wear a mask, he’ll wear a mask, and we’ll try to just stay away from big groups of people.”

The governor is also encouraging safer alternatives to trick-or-treating, like virtual costume contests, drive by car decorating contests, or a Halloween movie night at home with your family.

