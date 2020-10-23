Advertisement

Lee County nursing home exceeds 100 cases of COVID-19, and 7 deaths

Lee County nursing home
Lee County nursing home(Dakota Makres)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

In Lee County, a nursing home has more than 100 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths, Kentucky River District Health Department Director Scott Lockhard confirms to WYMT.

In total there are 128 cases at the nursing home involving 75 residents and 53 staff members.

"A person can be asymptomatic, they can contract the virus and not show any symptoms like a fever which allows them to pass health screenings at work.” said Lockhard, “this is by far the biggest outbreak in the Kentucky River District and we have seen some bigger outbreaks in nursing homes across the state but this is the event that we have feared that would happen the most and unfortunately has come to fruition.”

Lockard believes an employee unknowingly brought the virus in but he cannot say for sure that is how the virus spread throughout the facility.

