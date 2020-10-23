Kentucky schools to receive more than 2 million masks

(WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Education are sending 2,035,195 face masks to Kentucky students and teachers.

HHS is distributing 125 million masks nationwide as part of President Trump’s plan to safely reopen schools.

Kentucky’s Department for Public Health will distribute the masks to students, teachers and staff at public and private schools across the Commonwealth.

“Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the coronavirus. I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for directing over two million masks to Kentucky to help our young people learn safely,” said Senator McConnell. “Until we get one or more vaccines, all of us must do our part to beat this virus. Through the CARES Act, which was written in my office, we delivered more than $13 billion for Kentucky families, workers, job creators and healthcare heroes. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll continue working to make sure our Commonwealth has the resources we need to keep families safe and continue our responsible economic comeback.”

