Health leaders in Pulaski County concerned with COVID-19 cases despite being in the yellow

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A large Southern Kentucky county is apparently being spared from the increase of COVID-19 cases, but that doesn’t mean Pulaski County is out of the woods.

Health leaders in Pulaski County say this is no time to let your guard down.

On the county by county COIVD-19 map, Pulaski County has a much different color than its neighbors.

“So in Pulaski County, we are in the yellow despite seven in our district in the red zone," said Stuart Spillman with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Pulaski County had seven positive cases Thursday but will need 10 more each day for the next week to be in the red. Spillman says he believes it is trending in that direction.

“We know people come in here to eat and work. It’s kind of the hub. We will see those cases increase," said Spillman.

Nearly every school district is the county is back to in-person learning and they are seeing surges in schools, businesses, churches and small family gatherings.

“Even though that person may not be sick, your grandmother that you’re spending time with, you could make her very sick,” he said.

The warning of masks and social distancing are all done to not overwhelm the local health care system, however, we are told that in Somerset that is not taking place.

“Lake Cumberland is still okay. They have capacity. We do have hospitals in our region, Cumberland County—a covid hospital, they are about at their capacity," said Spillman.

Spillman says it is concerning that more young people are testing positive which is a demographic that isn’t as likely to take the virus seriously.

“Those groups are more active, younger people, it will get back into the older population also," he said.

Spillman says roughly 20% of their positives don’t show any symptoms.

Across the ten-county Lake Cumberland District, health leaders say they had their most cases ever last week and this week will likely top that one.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.