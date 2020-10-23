Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 1,457 new cases, 16 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear released Friday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 1,457 new cases and 16 new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 93,748 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,396.

17,722 people have recovered from the virus.

1,887,520 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID numbers 10/23
Kentucky COVID numbers 10/23(None)

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

Governor Beshear and his family will finish their two week quarantine Saturday morning. Kentucky’s first family has tested negative four consecutive times.

“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

