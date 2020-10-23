Advertisement

Finalists announced for the Invest 606 Accelerator Pitch Contest

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Oct. 23, 2020
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Invest 606 is a business accelerator serving both Eastern and Southern Kentucky. The remaining eight finalists will pitch their business ideas in a pitch contest for a chance to win $30,000 in cash.

In 2019, Invest 606 launched with a goal to provide support to the businesses with six months of training and services. 1st place will receive $15,000, second place $7,500, and $3,500 will be given to finalists who complete the accelerator, along with thousands of dollars in other cash and in-kind prizes.

The selection process was lead by economic leaders around the state and region. The eight finalists are from eight different counties, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Laurel, Lee, Mason, Whitley and Wolfe county. The finalists that span over eight counties combine to employ more than 30 people while generating $2,000,000 in annual revenue.

Six different industries are represented by the remaining eight finalists, agriculture, hospitality, local food, retail, and technology.

Below are the list of businesses.

Chocolat Inn & Café: Dustin Cornett, Lee County

Community Treatment and Tracking Solutions: Raenae Moore, Whitley County

Goose Bridle Coffee: Will Stevens, Carter County

Maysville Brewing Company: Tiffany and Brandon Fields, Mason County

Mr. Tibbs' Trading Company: Tim and Ruthie Caldwell, Floyd County

Print My Threads: Kyle Robinson, Greenup County

Turtle Farm Pottery: Casey Papendieck and Laura Gregory, Wolfe County

Velvet Whiskey Candle Co: Kazzi King, Laurel County

