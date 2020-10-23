Dry morning, rain returns later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pack the umbrella with you as you head out the door today for showers return this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

This morning we will see some patchy fog build up in the usual spots, so be careful on the roads early. That should be the only impactful condition for the morning, as we will continue to stay on the drier side for the first half of the day. We will see clouds build up throughout the morning as a stalled front out to our northwest will provide us with some scattered rain chances this afternoon and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Later tonight we will see this front start to move towards our area as a cold front, providing more showers. Highs will get into the upper 70s.

This evening we will hold onto a few stray chances; however, we do look to get a short rain break. By around 10 p.m that cold front pushes through Eastern Kentucky. We see an organized line of showers develop and push through with it overnight. These showers will be slightly heavier than early and we will see rainfall amounts 0.10-0.40 inches in most spots. Lows drop into the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

This weekend, be ready for all types of weather because you are going to need the cooler weather outfits Saturday and the warmer weather outfits Sunday. You will also need the rain gear on standby.

Showers continue into the morning hours Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s with those gloomy skies throughout the day. The showers will start to dissipate throughout the day Saturday, but it will still be a gloomy day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy conditions continue for your Sunday. With the moisture sticking around, stray pop-ups aren’t out of the question, but most likely we will stay on the drier side. Highs could rebound back near 70 with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers return Sunday evening as another cold front arrives.

Extended Forecast

Our second cold front arrives Monday bringing soggy weather once again. As of now, models are showing this system staying out west the majority of the day, only providing occasional scattered showers during the day. By the evening, we see the showers push through our region providing some more widespread rain chances. Highs will be in the low 70s with overnight lows near 60.

Scattered showers look to continue on and off all day Tuesday with highs dropping into the mid-60s. You will want to get the light jacket out again that you had put away the past couple of days. Thankfully though, this time you should be able to leave it out.

Wednesday and Thursday we look to continue the cooler weather. Highs Wednesday drop into the low 60s and continue to fall into the upper 50s by Thursday. Rain chances will not be completely absent but will remain low both days.

