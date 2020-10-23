Cold front brings heavy rain tonight, gloomy weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will move in tonight bringing us some heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms. We are seeing some scattered storms this evening, but later tonight we’ll see the main line move in. That line of heavy showers and storms moves in around 10 p.m. and gets out of here around 1-2 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will drop behind this front tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

The Weekend

Our morning low will be our high temperature on Saturday. We’ll start the day off in the mid to upper 50s and drop throughout the day behind that cold front. Showers continue Saturday morning with cloudy skies. We’ll start to dry out throughout the day but gloomy conditions continue. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Those mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday with a few stray rain chances. Highs will get near 60 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. We should remain mostly dry, but it will still be a gloomy day in the mountains.

Extended Forecast

Buckle up! This week will take us on a wild ride. Another cold front moves in Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. Models are showing light showers for both days. It doesn’t look too rainy, just gloomy.

Showers increase Wednesday into the end of the week as another system looks to move into the mountains. Highs remain in the 60s for the week. This next system looks to move out of here by Friday bringing us cooler air just in time for Halloween weekend.

Overall it is looking like a rainy and gloomy few days ahead so get the rain gear handy!

