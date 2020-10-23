Advertisement

AP source: NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to upcoming season

The AP is also reporting that the season will be trimmed to about 70 games.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrates a basket against the Boston Celtics late in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA’s board of governors is considering a December start to the 2020-21 season, with Dec. 22 being the initial target for opening night and the season being trimmed to about 70 games.

That option, which would have the NBA Finals back in their normal June slot, was one of many options discussed by the league’s owners Friday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no details were revealed publicly.

