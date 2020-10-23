Advertisement

‘A lot of us were forgotten’: Local veterans honored by Quilts of Valor Foundation

By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Since 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has been making quilts to honor veterans.

“They are awarded to our veterans for their services and sacrifices in defending our country," said Carolyn Elliott, the Kentucky coordinator for Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Friday, six veterans from Floyd and Pike Counties were honored by the Kentucky branch of the organization.

“It means a lot to me that someone finally recognized my service and everything like that," said Willard M. Smith a Vietnam veteran.

The mission of Quilts of Valor is to cover service members and veterans with comforting and healing quilts of valor.

“Those quilts became very comforting to them and they helped provide a sense of peace and healing and it’s made an amazing difference in many of their lives," said Elliott.

For Vietnam vet Johnny Strouth, he said when he came home from the war, his homecoming was not celebrated.

“We were called baby killers and stuff like that but we weren’t appreciated. I just kept everything in I never talked about it," said Strouth.

Strouth spent one year on the ground in Vietnam.

“I went through probably 6 pairs of boots doing all that walking and stuff through the swamps and terrain and stuff," he said. "A lot of people got killed, a lot of people got wounded and were just lucky, lucky I made it out of there.”

50 years later, he received recognition of his service through Quilts of Valor. Getting a quilt to help comfort him as he still struggles with PTSD.

“I have flashbacks of the Vietnam war and stuff all the time and it may help some that’s all I can say, you know," said Strouth.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has more than 11,000 volunteers. They have awarded more than 250,000 quilts to veterans.

To receive a quilt, you must nominate a veteran. Elliot stressed these quilts are not given, they are earned.

For more information and to nominate a veteran, click here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'He took time to take care of us’: Pike County community remembers public servant

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Doug Yates worked as a fire chief and sheriff's deputy, serving the Pike County community for years.

News

Floyd County Schools switch to all-virtual learning

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that all Floyd County schools would switch to virtual learning for the week of October 26-30.

News

Man arrested for attempting to receive 30 grams of meth in the mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
On September 25, Prestonsburg Police Department responded to a tip in an ongoing investigation into illegal drugs being shipped into the region.

News

Middlesboro Independent Schools return to virtual learning on October 26

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Middlesboro Independent Schools Superintendent Waylon Allen said that the school district will return to virtual learning for the week of October 26-30.

State

Kentucky schools to receive more than 2 million masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Education are sending 2,035,195 face masks to Kentucky students and teachers.

Latest News

News

Local veterans honored by Quilts of Valor Foundation 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

A voter’s guide to the U.S. Senate race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
As voters cast their ballots, they’re looking at where candidates stand on important issues.

News

Hazard Independent Schools go virtual at 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Friday.

News

Pulaski county remains in the yellow at 5:30pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30