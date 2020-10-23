Advertisement

2021 defensive end Jamarius Dinkins commits to Kentucky

Jamarius Dinkins Walnut Ridge
Jamarius Dinkins Walnut Ridge(Photo: 247 Sports)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Late on Thursday night, 2021 defensive end Jamarius Dinkins announced his commitment to Kentucky on Twitter.

Dinkins is a three-star recruit out of Columbus, OH, according to 247 Sports. He picked the Cats over West Virginia, Michigan State and Virginia, among others. He gives Kentucky its 17th commit in the 2021 class. As of right now, the Wildcats have the 35th-best class in the country, according to 247 Sports.

