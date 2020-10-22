Advertisement

White House, Gov. Beshear urge limited social gatherings

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Nick Oliver
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - According to White House recommendations, anyone in orange or red zone counties should limit gatherings to immediate family only.

Gov. Andy Beshear echoed those recommendations today in his daily COVID-19 press conference. He says the state has seen several cases connected to funerals, weddings, barbecues and parties.

“There is so much spread at family gatherings, events at the house, as well as weddings and funerals,” the Governor said. “At the very least, we need people to be a lot more cognizant of the dangers of these gatherings, especially when people aren’t wearing masks the whole time.”

He’s calling on Kentuckians to avoid those types of gatherings for a couple weeks to help slow the spread. We talked to a funeral director who says they are doing their best with a tough situation.

“I was hoping this fall we would see a down-tick in cases and that is not the case with many days of the week being 1,000 new cases. We are just trying to take it as it comes and move forward and be safe,” Greg Lakes said.

The governor’s recommendations of no more than 10 people in a social gathering does still stand, but it’s not a mandate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

