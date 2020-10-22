Gov. Beshear reports 1,330 cases, 17 deaths Thursday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday’s COVID-19 update.
You can watch that here:
The governor announced 1,330 new cases and 17 new deaths in Kentucky.
This is the fourth-highest single-day total. The positivity rate has increased to 5.3%.
At least 92,299 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,380.
17,627 people have recovered from the virus.
1,868,134 Kentuckians have received tests.
