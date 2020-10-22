Gov. Beshear reports 1,330 cases, 17 deaths Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,330 new cases and 17 new deaths in Kentucky.

This is the fourth-highest single-day total. The positivity rate has increased to 5.3%.

At least 92,299 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,380.

17,627 people have recovered from the virus.

1,868,134 Kentuckians have received tests.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 10/21 (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

