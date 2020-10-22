WATCH: Four region champions crowned on the pitch

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday evening, Corbin’s boys' soccer team became the first to punch its ticket to the state tournament. On Wednesday, four more teams in Eastern Kentucky celebrated as well. Here are the scores from those games. Click the video above to watch the highlights.

Girls' 13th Region

North Laurel 10, Corbin 0. The win gives North Laurel its third straight girls' soccer 13th Region title.

Boys' 14th Region

Perry Central 2, Hazard 1. The Commodores have now won seven of the last nine 14th Region titles.

Girls' 14th Region

Estill County 3, Perry Central 2. The Lady Engineers earn back-to-back 14th Region titles.

Boys' 15th Region

Prestonsburg 3, Lawrence County 0. Blackcats three-peat as 15th Region champions.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.