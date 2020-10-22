Advertisement

WATCH: Four region champions crowned on the pitch

By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday evening, Corbin’s boys' soccer team became the first to punch its ticket to the state tournament. On Wednesday, four more teams in Eastern Kentucky celebrated as well. Here are the scores from those games. Click the video above to watch the highlights.

Girls' 13th Region

North Laurel 10, Corbin 0. The win gives North Laurel its third straight girls' soccer 13th Region title.

Boys' 14th Region

Perry Central 2, Hazard 1. The Commodores have now won seven of the last nine 14th Region titles.

Girls' 14th Region

Estill County 3, Perry Central 2. The Lady Engineers earn back-to-back 14th Region titles.

Boys' 15th Region

Prestonsburg 3, Lawrence County 0. Blackcats three-peat as 15th Region champions.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Four region champs crowned on the pitch in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Four region champs crowned on the pitch in Eastern Kentucky

News

’What if I Don’t Make the Team?’ Former Eastern Kentucky coach writes children’s book

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
"Children’s books are often a lot of fluff and rainbows and everything positive." Eastern Kentucky woman writes inspirational children's book on failure.

News

Kentucky basketball players Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin ruled eligible

Updated: 4 hours ago
Both players transferred to Kentucky back in the spring.

Sports

WYMT's Player of the Week - 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Pike Central’s Matt Anderson runs his way into record books, earns Player of the Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Anderson ran for a state record nine touchdowns and 409 yards in Pike Central's 82-52 win over Magoffin County.

Sports

Betsy Layne boys basketball team in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The team will not be able to start practice on Monday, October 26.

Sports

Kentucky to host Texas in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The last time these two played was 2014, when No. 1 Kentucky improved to 8-0 with a 63-51 win over the 6th-ranked Longhorns, handing Rick Barnes' Texas team its first loss of the season.

Sports

Corbin wins 13th region, Perry Central, Estill County advance to girls 14th Region final

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Congratulations to all teams!

News

Former EKU QB, Colonels Hall of Famer Chris Isaac dies at 61

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Isaac led EKU to the 1980 and 1981 NCAA Division I-AA national championship games.