Advertisement

Visits with Santa go virtual this year

Calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes
The virtual meetings are an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.
The virtual meetings are an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.(Source: Chitchatwithsanta.com, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Santa Claus is making virtual visits ahead of Christmas.

The website – Chit-Chat with Santa! – allows families to schedule a call with the jolly old elf.

It’s an alternative to face-to-face sit-downs, which are limited this year because of the pandemic.

After setting up an appointment, families join Santa online to share their holiday wishes and, of course, chit-chat with Santa.

The calls cost $28 and last up to 10 minutes.

Families can also enjoy “Story Time with Mrs. Claus” or chose a pre-recorded call for families on the go.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leslie County Schools moves to virtual learning, cancels athletic games and practices

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Two students at Leslie County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

National Politics

US: Russian hackers targeting state, local networks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER and FRANK BAJAK
The voter intimidation operation apparently used email addresses obtained from state voter registration lists, which include party affiliation and home addresses and can include email addresses and phone numbers.

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Treasurer claims Beshear violated 1st amendment at 5:30

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Hurricane Epsilon weakens, expected to move east of Bermuda

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda on Thursday.

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 cases, deaths Thursday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

National Politics

Biden, Trump face off in final presidential debate

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden face off in the final presidential debate.

News

Event venues prepare for possible stricter state guidance

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As we head into the holidays, Governor Andy Beshear is cracking down on large gatherings. But what does that mean for venues?

National Politics

High stakes for Trump, Biden heading into final debate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.