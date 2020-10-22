Sunny today, showers return for the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have one more dry day before we see a stretch of scattered showers.

Today and Tonight

Our forecast has been getting better and better every day this week, and we will continue that trend today! However, it will be the end of the line for our fantastic weather train. This morning already looks better than yesterday. We are seeing little fog throughout the region, so traveling conditions are already on the good side. Once the sun comes up, we will be seeing mostly sunny skies and dry conditions all day. Temperatures will be warm once again, with highs rising into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight we will continue to see mostly clear conditions. Overnight lows will stay on the warmer side, only dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast

If you need to get out Friday, the morning hours definitely look the nicest with drier conditions and a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs look to still be on the warm side with temperatures getting into the upper 70s. Scattered showers move in by the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches the mountains. Friday night football fans, I would have the rain gear handy! Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday we will be feeling the effect of that cold front. Highs will only be in the low 60s with lows in the low 50s. Overall, it will be pretty gloomy outside. Scattered showers continue on and off throughout the majority of the day.

Some of those showers could linger into Sunday, but it doesn’t look nearly as wet or gloomy. Other than the occasional pop-up shower, you should see drier conditions and that sunshine peaking out. Highs will get back into the low 70s. Another cold front arrives as we head into the new week so we could see a few showers Sunday night as that approaches.

The cold front coming through Monday looks to bring some more soggy weather with it. We will see scattered showers both Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s but drop into the low 60s Tuesday.

It looks like temperatures will get pretty chilly after this cold front! For Wednesday, highs only get into the mid-50s and lows linger just around 40.

As of now, the holiday weekend looks dry, but this is still pretty far out so we will keep an eye on it. For now, enjoy your sunny Thursday!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.