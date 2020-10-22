Advertisement

Showers return Friday, gloomy weekend ahead

By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nice, calm weather continues tonight, but showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms return Friday evening.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those mostly clear skies tonight with some patchy fog tonight. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 60s. Some spots may even drop into the upper 50s.

A cold front moves closer to the mountains Friday bringing us clouds and showers. We’ll start the day out with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs getting into the upper 70s. A few stray rain chances are possible throughout the afternoon, but the heavier showers look to move in Friday evening. Yes, just in time for some Friday night football. I would have that rain gear ready Friday night and you’ll want to keep it around over the next several days. Heavier showers move in as this cold front arrives. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Weekend Forecast

Those showers continue into the morning hours Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s with those gloomy skies throughout the day. The showers will start to dissipate throughout the day Saturday, but it will still be a gloomy day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

For Sunday, we could see some peeks of sunshine, but I think we’ll hang onto those colds for most of the day. Highs could rebound back near 70 with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Showers return Sunday evening as another cold front arrives.

Extended Forecast

Our second cold front arrives Monday bringing soggy weather once again. Highs will be in the lower 70s with overnight lows near 60.

Showers look to continue Tuesday with highs dropping into the mid-60s. We’ll start to dry out Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the upper 50s to lower 60s. After this front moves through, we should see drier and cooler days here in the mountains.

