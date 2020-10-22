Advertisement

Raptors considering Louisville as alternative site for 2020-21 season if they can’t play in Canada, per report

(WKYT)
By Sam Quinn
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS Sports) - Canada has been far stricter when it comes to allowing professional sports to exist in the age of COVID-19 than the United States has. The Toronto Blue Jays had to play their home games in Buffalo this season. Toronto FC played in East Hartford. The NBA hasn’t yet set a start date for its next season, but in all likelihood, it is going to have to find a new, temporary home for the Raptors when it does.

One market has emerged as an early candidate according to Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill: Louisville. It has an NBA-ready arena in the KFC Yum! Center, and former Louisville Cardinal and NBA forward-turned successful businessman Junior Bridgeman has spoken with the NBA about bringing the Raptors to the city. The league is still very early in the process of considering where the Raptors should play next season, and a board of governors call Friday should offer more clarity. There is also the possibility that the Raptors share an existing market with another NBA team, according to Goodwill.

Louisville has been seeking an expansion team for years, and was in contention for both the Grizzlies and Hornets during their relocation processes. While Seattle still tops the list of best available NBA markets, Lousiville could use the chance to host the Raptors as a sort of audition for the league. Oklahoma City had a similar opportunity when it served as a temporary home for the Hornets after Hurricane Katrina. Fan support was so strong that a single season of Hornets basketball eventually paved the way for the Sonics to move to Oklahoma and become the Thunder.

Unlike the Hornets, the Raptors are not a long-term relocation candidate. Toronto is a strong NBA market, and while Scotiabank Arena is over two decades old, the Raptors have not agitated for a new building. But the financial climate in the NBA right now could make expansion a possibility, as the league could use such an infusion of cash. If that is a road the NBA is willing to consider, Louisville could help its chances significantly by serving as a temporary home for the Raptors.

Latest News

Sports

WATCH: Four region champions crowned on the pitch

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Four more teams in Eastern Kentucky celebrated region titles on the soccer field.

Sports

Four region champs crowned on the pitch in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 14 hours ago
Four region champs crowned on the pitch in Eastern Kentucky

News

’What if I Don’t Make the Team?’ Former Eastern Kentucky coach writes children’s book

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
"Children’s books are often a lot of fluff and rainbows and everything positive." Eastern Kentucky woman writes inspirational children's book on failure.

News

Kentucky basketball players Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin ruled eligible

Updated: 17 hours ago
Both players transferred to Kentucky back in the spring.

Latest News

Sports

WYMT's Player of the Week - 6 p.m.

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Sports - 6 p.m.

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Pike Central’s Matt Anderson runs his way into record books, earns Player of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Anderson ran for a state record nine touchdowns and 409 yards in Pike Central's 82-52 win over Magoffin County.

Sports

Betsy Layne boys basketball team in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The team will not be able to start practice on Monday, October 26.

Sports

Kentucky to host Texas in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The last time these two played was 2014, when No. 1 Kentucky improved to 8-0 with a 63-51 win over the 6th-ranked Longhorns, handing Rick Barnes' Texas team its first loss of the season.

Sports

Corbin wins 13th region, Perry Central, Estill County advance to girls 14th Region final

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Congratulations to all teams!