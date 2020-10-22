Police: Man takes lawn mower from store, hides it in neighborhood

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg 911 received a complaint on October 12 of a man attempting to steal a lawn mower from Layne’s Ace Hardware on North Lake Drive.

Officer responded and located the man accused of stealing the lawn mower, Christopher Evans, in the parking lot of an adjacent business.

After an investigation, Police determined Evans had come to the store and rode a lawn mower that was on display in the front lot to a nearby neighborhood and hid it.

After parking the first lawn mower, Evans returned to the store and attempted to take a push mower from the store. Evans said he was only taking the mower for a test drive.

Staff at the store said he was not granted permission for a test drive.

Evans was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking. He is at the Floyd County Detention Center.

