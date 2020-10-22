Advertisement

Nude man arrested in Prestonsburg

Charles Hamilton was arrested for walking around nude.
Charles Hamilton was arrested for walking around nude.(Floyd County Detention Center)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the city of Prestonsburg announced Wednesday that the man that was spotted walking around The Big Branch of Abbott Creek Community nude, had been arrested.

Charles Hamilton Jr. had been caught on camera walking onto a local property nude during daytime hours.

Many of the homes in the area had small children playing outside.

Hamilton had already been asked to stop once, after previous complaints.

When Hamilton failed to stop he was arrested and charged with first-degree indecent exposure, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.

He is currently in the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

