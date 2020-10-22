Nude man arrested in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the city of Prestonsburg announced Wednesday that the man that was spotted walking around The Big Branch of Abbott Creek Community nude, had been arrested.

Charles Hamilton Jr. had been caught on camera walking onto a local property nude during daytime hours.

Many of the homes in the area had small children playing outside.

Hamilton had already been asked to stop once, after previous complaints.

When Hamilton failed to stop he was arrested and charged with first-degree indecent exposure, second-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.

He is currently in the Floyd County Detention Center.

