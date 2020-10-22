Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks coronavirus relief bill and supreme court nominee with WYMT

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As the potential for an additional Coronavirus Relief Bill and the Supreme Court nomination remain in the headlines the election is less than two weeks away.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with WYMT about the many topics taking center stage on Capitol Hill including moving forward confirming supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“We are going to stay here through the weekend and she will be confirmed early Monday evening and be a new member of the Supreme Court. She’s a spectacular nominee," said McConnell. “It underscores the importance of having the Senate in Republican hands. One of the most significant things that we have done if not the most significant 3 Supreme Court justices, 53 Circuit Court of appeals justices not a single vacancy in the circuit court level anywhere in America. Over 200 judges have lifetime appointments.”

Senator McConnell also discussing another coronavirus relief bill and the GOP’s 500 billion dollar bill that democrats blocked on Wednesday.

" You know why not do what you can agree on and talk about the rest and hopefully reach an agreement on the rest later. I mean the American people are waiting for relief and we thought it was important to get it to them as soon as possible. Unfortunately, not a single Democrat voted for it in the Senate and that was enough to keep it from bringing it up."

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House continue their negotiations for an additional relief package.

“Well obviously if the house sends over a bill that the president will sign we will put it on the floor of the Senate and let the Senate work its will.”

McConnell already cast his vote in Lousiville for this upcoming election.

“A republican Secretary of State and a Democratic Governor agree to a process that allows people to vote by mail or to vote early or to vote on election day and it looks to me like we are going to have heavy participation and I think that something that both sides can applaud.”

Also responding to a new Mason-Dixon poll showing him leading Democrat nominee Amy McGrath by nine points.

“The real election is on election day and we will find out. I am hoping the people of the Commonwealth believe it’s important to them to have their senator as one of four congressional leaders the only one, not from California or New York.”

We have reached out to the Amy McGrath campaign for a comment on the new poll but have not heard back.

