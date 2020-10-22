Advertisement

Local lawyer appointed by Gov. Beshear to be a Special Justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court

By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Last week, Tim Crawford was contacted by the governor’s office, asking him to accept an appointment as a Special Justice on a civil Supreme Court case.

Governor Beshear appointed him as the Supreme Court Justice from this region recused herself from the case.

Crawford says he is humbled by this as it is the highest honor for a lawyer in the state of Kentucky.

“The exciting thing for being an attorney you know that’s the highest court in Kentucky and I get to see how things operate you know behind closed doors and how the court reviews cases how they discuss cases how they write decisions maybe participate on the bench in oral argument assuming we have an oral argument," said Crawford.

Crawford has practiced law for nearly 36 years and his office is located in Corbin.

He represents school districts across the region.

