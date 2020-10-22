Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 cases, deaths Thursday

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Thursday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new deaths, 24 new cases and six probable cases. In Knott County, a 93-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man died from COVID-19 bringing the death toll to four. They also had seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 307 with 155 of those active. In Lee County, a 77-year-old woman died bringing the county’s death toll to 2. Lee County also had two new cases bringing the total to 45 with 24 of those active. An 84-year-old woman from Leslie County also died. This is the county’s first death. Leslie County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 121 with 63 of those active. Letcher County has six new cases bringing the county’s total to 288 with 142 of those active. Owsley County has three new cases bringing the county’s total to 74 with 31 of those active. There are 10 new cases in Perry County which brings the county’s total to 471 with 151 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new death in Rockcastle County bringing the county’s death toll to two. The death was an 87-year-old man. There are also two new cases, three probable cases and six recovered cases in Rockcastle County which brings the total to 223 with 73 of those active. In Jackson County, there are four new cases, two probable cases and three recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 248 with 50 of those active. Clay County reported nine new cases, five probable cases and 19 recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 431 with 104 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 651 with 80 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 19 new cases which brings the county’s total to 795.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,305 with 501 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 787 with 184 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 583.

The Floyd County Health Department announced 15 new cases bringing the county’s total to 326.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leslie County Schools moves to virtual learning, cancels athletic games and practices

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Two students at Leslie County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Kentucky State Treasurer claims Beshear violated 1st amendment at 5:30

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Event venues prepare for possible stricter state guidance

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As we head into the holidays, Governor Andy Beshear is cracking down on large gatherings. But what does that mean for venues?

State

Gov. Beshear reports 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers return Friday, gloomy weekend ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The nice, calm weather continues tonight, but showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms return Friday evening.

News

Hazard football overcoming obstacles this season without a football field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Like many teams, the 2020 football season has been challenging, but the Bulldogs have found themselves practicing in parking lots and on baseball diamonds.

News

Hazard Independent Schools to learn virtually beginning Oct. 26

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Hazard Independent Schools will go virtual starting Monday.

News

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks coronavirus relief bill and supreme court nominee with WYMT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
McConnell says the supreme court nominee will be confirmed by Monday evening.

State

FCPS teacher named Kentucky Teacher of the Year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
2020 will go down as one of the most challenging years in history for our country, our state, and of course our educators. But as always, they rose to the occasion.

News

Update: Identity of London drowning victim released

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Laurel County Detectives and Sheriff's investigate into apparent drowning