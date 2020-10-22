Local health departments release COVID-19 cases, deaths Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Thursday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported four new deaths, 24 new cases and six probable cases. In Knott County, a 93-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man died from COVID-19 bringing the death toll to four. They also had seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 307 with 155 of those active. In Lee County, a 77-year-old woman died bringing the county’s death toll to 2. Lee County also had two new cases bringing the total to 45 with 24 of those active. An 84-year-old woman from Leslie County also died. This is the county’s first death. Leslie County reported two new cases bringing the county’s total to 121 with 63 of those active. Letcher County has six new cases bringing the county’s total to 288 with 142 of those active. Owsley County has three new cases bringing the county’s total to 74 with 31 of those active. There are 10 new cases in Perry County which brings the county’s total to 471 with 151 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported one new death in Rockcastle County bringing the county’s death toll to two. The death was an 87-year-old man. There are also two new cases, three probable cases and six recovered cases in Rockcastle County which brings the total to 223 with 73 of those active. In Jackson County, there are four new cases, two probable cases and three recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 248 with 50 of those active. Clay County reported nine new cases, five probable cases and 19 recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 431 with 104 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 651 with 80 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department announced 19 new cases which brings the county’s total to 795.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,305 with 501 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 787 with 184 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the county’s total to 583.

The Floyd County Health Department announced 15 new cases bringing the county’s total to 326.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.