Leslie County Schools moves to virtual learning, cancels athletic games and practices

(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two students at Leslie County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

These students were present during in-person classes this week, so Superintendent Brett Wilson decided schools will be closed for in-person learning through October 30th.

All schools will operate on virtual learning.

Also, all middle and high school athletic games and practices have been suspended through October 30th.

