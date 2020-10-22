Leslie County Schools moves to virtual learning, cancels athletic games and practices

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two students at Leslie County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

These students were present during in-person classes this week, so Superintendent Brett Wilson decided schools will be closed for in-person learning through October 30th.

All schools will operate on virtual learning.

Also, all middle and high school athletic games and practices have been suspended through October 30th.

All in-person classes and athletic events suspended through October 30,2020. pic.twitter.com/K7J9Nt1d9M — Leslie Co. Schools (@leslieschools) October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.