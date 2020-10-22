Leslie County Schools moves to virtual learning, cancels athletic games and practices
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two students at Leslie County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
These students were present during in-person classes this week, so Superintendent Brett Wilson decided schools will be closed for in-person learning through October 30th.
All schools will operate on virtual learning.
Also, all middle and high school athletic games and practices have been suspended through October 30th.
All in-person classes and athletic events suspended through October 30,2020. pic.twitter.com/K7J9Nt1d9M— Leslie Co. Schools (@leslieschools) October 21, 2020
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.