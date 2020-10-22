Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball claims Governor Beshear’s orders violated the Constitution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State Treasurer Allison Ball testified in front of lawmakers Thursday, claiming Governor Andy Beshear misused his power.

The treasurer’s role is to be a watchdog over taxpayer’s dollars and she’s questioning the actions made by the Governor when the pandemic first began. Ball said they reviewed several reports of churches being monitored after Governor Beshear announced no mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“One, of course, was the Maryville Baptist Church, we all know that. There were also 2 other churches in Louisville, one in Falmouth, and one in Morgantown," said Treasurer Ball.

The State Treasurer says that Beshear violated the constitution and the first amendment by limiting the free exercise of religion. There was even talk of some possibly facing charges for attending services.

Ball specifically cited the instance of state troopers writing down license plate numbers at a Bullitt County church on Easter Sunday, as well as placing notices asking churchgoers to quarantine after attending services.

“Kentuckians should never be faced with a misdemeanor when they want to go to church.” Ball said.

Governor Beshear believes Ball is playing politics a couple weeks before Election Day. Democratic lawmakers agreed and supported his stance.

“I have to say I am really disappointed to see a report like this done at a time like this. It reads much less like a treasurer’s report than someone who wants to run for higher office," said Rep. Angie Hatton.

“The Governor absolutely enforced his mandate equally. There was a bingo hall in Pike County that got in trouble. There were gyms and bars. Churches were not singled out," Rep. Hatton added.

“One of the ways for our public officials to be held accountable is for people to know this. Kentuckians need to know this happened. They need to hold everyone accountable to the constitution,” said Ball.

A spokesperson for Governor Beshear says the governor just took the same steps that other governors did to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.