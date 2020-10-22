Advertisement

Hazard Independent Schools to learn virtually beginning Oct. 26

(WYMT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Superintendent Sondra Combs released a statement on Thursday announcing Hazard Independent Schools will return to virtual learning Monday, October 26.

With Perry County entering the red zone, Combs made this decision for students to learn virtually to protect both staff and students. Virtual learning will last the entire week and reevaluation will take place on October 29 to determine the next week’s plan for in-person or virtual learning.

Combs said, “I know the concern that is weighing on your mind concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and what it will mean for school this year. We wanted to let you know we will continue to work with Kentucky Department of Education and our partners in public health to make the school a safe place for your student this year.”

Meals will be delivered this week with bus route pickup times.

Combs said “please continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols so that we may again return to in-person instruction. As always, safety of our students and staff our top priority. We hope that your family stays safe and illness free. Please contact us with any questions.”

