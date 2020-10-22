Hazard football overcoming obstacles this season without a football field

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School’s football team has experienced many obstacles this season. The team started the year looking for a new coach, had a coronavirus outbreak in the summer and now doesn’t have a home field for the season.

Daniel Field is still under construction after the turf was ruined in the wind storm on Easter Sunday night. A light pole was knocked down, shattering on the field.

The football team has had to practice on the baseball field and band parking lot this season. The team has only practiced on an actual football field once this year when they traveled to Whitesburg.

To make matters even worse for the Bulldogs, the team didn’t know who their opponent was in week seven until Thursday morning. Hazard’s game against Phelps was postponed earlier in the week due to Pike County School’s being in the red. Hazard then scheduled a game with Williamsburg, but after Phelps was cleared to play, the opponent switched again.

Coach Dan Howard hopes to play the last game at home for the seniors if the field is ready by then.

