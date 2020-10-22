Advertisement

Hazard football overcoming obstacles this season without a football field

(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard High School’s football team has experienced many obstacles this season. The team started the year looking for a new coach, had a coronavirus outbreak in the summer and now doesn’t have a home field for the season.

Daniel Field is still under construction after the turf was ruined in the wind storm on Easter Sunday night. A light pole was knocked down, shattering on the field.

The football team has had to practice on the baseball field and band parking lot this season. The team has only practiced on an actual football field once this year when they traveled to Whitesburg.

To make matters even worse for the Bulldogs, the team didn’t know who their opponent was in week seven until Thursday morning. Hazard’s game against Phelps was postponed earlier in the week due to Pike County School’s being in the red. Hazard then scheduled a game with Williamsburg, but after Phelps was cleared to play, the opponent switched again.

Coach Dan Howard hopes to play the last game at home for the seniors if the field is ready by then.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear reports 1,330 cases, 17 deaths Thursday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Showers return Friday, gloomy weekend ahead

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The nice, calm weather continues tonight, but showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms return Friday evening.

News

Hazard Independent Schools to learn virtually beginning Oct. 26

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Hazard Independent Schools will go virtual starting Monday.

News

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks coronavirus relief bill and supreme court nominee with WYMT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
McConnell says the supreme court nominee will be confirmed by Monday evening.

Latest News

News

Update: Identity of London drowning victim released

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Laurel County Detectives and Sheriff's investigate into apparent drowning

News

106.3 FM’s Brian O’Brien tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Brian O'Brien test positive for coronavirus

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 6AM Forecast - October 22nd, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

Meteorologist Brooke Marshall's 5:30AM Forecast - October 22nd, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

State

Nude man arrested in Prestonsburg

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The man had been walking around The Big Branch of Abbott Creek Community without clothes.

News

Poll shows positive approval rating of Beshear, Cameron

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new Mason-Dixon poll shows positive approval ratings of Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s job performances.