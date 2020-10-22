Advertisement

FCPS teacher named Kentucky Teacher of the Year

By Andrea Walker
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Being an educator is often a thankless job, but Thursday served as an exception to that rule as the Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award was presented.

2020 will go down as one of the most challenging years in history for our country, our state, and, of course, our educators. But as always, they rose to the occasion.

24 Teacher Achievement Award winners were recognized Thursday. From that group, a panel chose three state winners as well.

Christopher McCurry took home the top prize among high school educators.

McCurry teaches English at Lafayette High School. In light of current events, McCurry developed a new course this year that focuses on the history of Black literature in America.

Christopher McCurry, 2020 High School Teacher of the Year.
Christopher McCurry, 2020 High School Teacher of the Year.(Fayette County Public Schools)

Fayette County found themselves in the spotlight again as Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher herself, announced this year’s overall winner, Donnie Piercey of Stonewall Elementary.

Piercey was also named Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

“I don’t know what to say, this is definitely an honor, to have the chance to not only represent the school I’m at now but every student who’s had the chance to come through my classroom over the last 14 years," Piercey said. "I’m someone who’s never short on words, but right now I’m having a hard time figuring out what to say. Thank you all so much, this means a lot, thank you.”

Donnie Piercey, Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year.
Donnie Piercey, Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year.(Fayette County Public Schools)

Valvoline awarded more than $26,000 at this year’s event.

All of the teachers recognized at the event went home with at least $500.

State winners got $3,000.

Donnie Piercey, the Kentucky Teacher of the Year, is now the proud new owner of a giant check worth $10,000.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leslie County Schools moves to virtual learning, cancels athletic games and practices

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Two students at Leslie County High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Kentucky State Treasurer claims Beshear violated 1st amendment at 5:30

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Local health departments release COVID-19 cases, deaths Thursday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

News

Event venues prepare for possible stricter state guidance

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
As we head into the holidays, Governor Andy Beshear is cracking down on large gatherings. But what does that mean for venues?

State

Gov. Beshear reports 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

Forecast

Showers return Friday, gloomy weekend ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The nice, calm weather continues tonight, but showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms return Friday evening.

News

Hazard football overcoming obstacles this season without a football field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Like many teams, the 2020 football season has been challenging, but the Bulldogs have found themselves practicing in parking lots and on baseball diamonds.

News

Hazard Independent Schools to learn virtually beginning Oct. 26

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Hazard Independent Schools will go virtual starting Monday.

News

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks coronavirus relief bill and supreme court nominee with WYMT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
McConnell says the supreme court nominee will be confirmed by Monday evening.

News

Update: Identity of London drowning victim released

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Laurel County Detectives and Sheriff's investigate into apparent drowning