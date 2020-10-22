FCPS teacher named Kentucky Teacher of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Being an educator is often a thankless job, but Thursday served as an exception to that rule as the Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award was presented.

2020 will go down as one of the most challenging years in history for our country, our state, and, of course, our educators. But as always, they rose to the occasion.

24 Teacher Achievement Award winners were recognized Thursday. From that group, a panel chose three state winners as well.

Christopher McCurry took home the top prize among high school educators.

McCurry teaches English at Lafayette High School. In light of current events, McCurry developed a new course this year that focuses on the history of Black literature in America.

Christopher McCurry, 2020 High School Teacher of the Year. (Fayette County Public Schools)

Fayette County found themselves in the spotlight again as Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, a former teacher herself, announced this year’s overall winner, Donnie Piercey of Stonewall Elementary.

Piercey was also named Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

“I don’t know what to say, this is definitely an honor, to have the chance to not only represent the school I’m at now but every student who’s had the chance to come through my classroom over the last 14 years," Piercey said. "I’m someone who’s never short on words, but right now I’m having a hard time figuring out what to say. Thank you all so much, this means a lot, thank you.”

Donnie Piercey, Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year. (Fayette County Public Schools)

Valvoline awarded more than $26,000 at this year’s event.

All of the teachers recognized at the event went home with at least $500.

State winners got $3,000.

Donnie Piercey, the Kentucky Teacher of the Year, is now the proud new owner of a giant check worth $10,000.

