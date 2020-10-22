Deputy sheriff/fire chief passes away in Pike County, Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) – A deputy sheriff in Pike County, who also served as a fire chief, has passed away.

Carl Doug Yates, 58, died Tuesday in Pikeville, according to information from Lucas & Son Funeral Home.

The funeral home reports Yates was fire chief at Fed’s Creek Fire Department and a deputy sheriff. He also served as a coal miner.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lucas & Son Funeral Home in Pikeville. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

