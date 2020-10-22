Clay County Courthouse remains closed due to COVID-19
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Courthouse remains closed because several essential workers are in quarantine, according to officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
According to a sign posted on the door of the building, the courthouse will remain closed on Friday and is expected to re-open on Monday, October 26.
The courthouse was originally closed on Wednesday.
CVDHD officials also say fewer than ten people in total are quarantining.
