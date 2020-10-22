Advertisement

Clay County Courthouse remains closed due to COVID-19

Signs at the Clay County Courthouse in Manchester after the building had to be closed this week.
Signs at the Clay County Courthouse in Manchester after the building had to be closed this week.(Dakota Makres)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Courthouse remains closed because several essential workers are in quarantine, according to officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

According to a sign posted on the door of the building, the courthouse will remain closed on Friday and is expected to re-open on Monday, October 26.

The courthouse was originally closed on Wednesday.

CVDHD officials also say fewer than ten people in total are quarantining.

