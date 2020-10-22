Clay County Courthouse remains closed due to COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Courthouse remains closed because several essential workers are in quarantine, according to officials with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

According to a sign posted on the door of the building, the courthouse will remain closed on Friday and is expected to re-open on Monday, October 26.

The courthouse was originally closed on Wednesday.

CVDHD officials also say fewer than ten people in total are quarantining.

