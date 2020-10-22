Advertisement

CAMC at capacity, dealing with staffing challenges

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CAMC spokesperson Dale Witt says they’ve been at capacity for admitted inpatients for about a month.

Witt says there are many different variables as to why they’re at capacity, including staffing challenges.

He says some staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are having to quarantine, which means CAMC has to close beds or re-arrange units in order to safely accommodate as many patients as possible.

Witt told WSAZ Wednesday that CAMC only has 34 COVID patients, which is a steady decline from more than 80 COVID patients a couple weeks ago.

Witt says they can’t have an infectious patient with COVID, the flu, or pneumonia around another type of patient.

He says doctors are trying to transfer patients to wherever they can find a bed.

Joe Letnaunchyn, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association, says there have been times throughout the pandemic when hospitals have been full, but he says it is not a trend on a day-to-day basis.

“We know there are some hospitals that have been kind of pushed to the limit because they’ve had reduced staff,” Letnaunchyn said. “They’ve had to close some beds in certain units, but again, they make other arrangements for patients to be treated.”

Letnaunchyn says one of the challenges they’re dealing with is getting patients out of hospitals back into long-term care facilities because space is so limited.

Witt says the capacity issue does not apply to emergency cases.

