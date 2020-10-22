Barbourville Independent Schools return to blue and white hybrid schedule
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Barbourville Independents School will return to their hybrid schedule Monday, October 26.
Barbourville City Schools posted on Facebook that although they are still in the red, they are on the low end and cases in Knox County have decreased.
Students have the choice to follow the hybrid option or receive virtual instruction only.
