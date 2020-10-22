Advertisement

2022 five-star point guard Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

Skyy Clark commits.
Skyy Clark commits.(Photo: 247 Sports)
By Willie Hope
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari and Kentucky picked up their first commitment in the Class of 2022, as five-star point guard Skyy Clark picked Kentucky on his Instagram Live.

According to 247 Sports, Clark is a top-15 recruit in the class. He picked Kentucky over North Carolina, Memphis and UCLA. Clark will play his junior season not too far from Lexington. The five-star recruit will play at Brentwood Academy in Nashville for the upcoming season.

As s sophomore at Heritage Christian in California last season, Clark averaged 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 50 percent overall, 37 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free throw line in helping lead the Warriors to a 26-5 record and a berth in the quarterfinals of the Division 2AA playoffs. He has since transferred to Brentwood Academy in Nashville.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 – Week 6 Review / Week 7 Look Ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Sizemore
With the exception of Somerset and Pikeville trading places, the Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten kept the status quo this week.

Sports

Raptors considering Louisville as alternative site for 2020-21 season if they can’t play in Canada, per report

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Quinn
Louisville has an NBA-ready arena in the KFC Yum! Center.

Sports

WATCH: Four region champions crowned on the pitch

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Four more teams in Eastern Kentucky celebrated region titles on the soccer field.

Sports

Four region champs crowned on the pitch in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 20 hours ago
Four region champs crowned on the pitch in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

News

’What if I Don’t Make the Team?’ Former Eastern Kentucky coach writes children’s book

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
"Children’s books are often a lot of fluff and rainbows and everything positive." Eastern Kentucky woman writes inspirational children's book on failure.

News

Kentucky basketball players Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin ruled eligible

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
Both players transferred to Kentucky back in the spring.

Sports

WYMT's Player of the Week - 6 p.m.

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Sports - 6 p.m.

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Pike Central’s Matt Anderson runs his way into record books, earns Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Anderson ran for a state record nine touchdowns and 409 yards in Pike Central's 82-52 win over Magoffin County.

Sports

Betsy Layne boys basketball team in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The team will not be able to start practice on Monday, October 26.