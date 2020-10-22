2022 five-star point guard Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari and Kentucky picked up their first commitment in the Class of 2022, as five-star point guard Skyy Clark picked Kentucky on his Instagram Live.

According to 247 Sports, Clark is a top-15 recruit in the class. He picked Kentucky over North Carolina, Memphis and UCLA. Clark will play his junior season not too far from Lexington. The five-star recruit will play at Brentwood Academy in Nashville for the upcoming season.

As s sophomore at Heritage Christian in California last season, Clark averaged 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 50 percent overall, 37 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the free throw line in helping lead the Warriors to a 26-5 record and a berth in the quarterfinals of the Division 2AA playoffs. He has since transferred to Brentwood Academy in Nashville.

