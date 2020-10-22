106.3 FM Brian O’Brian tests positive for COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

Brian O' Brien of WRIL 106.3 FM tests positive for COVID-19, his family also tested positive.

Anyone within 6 feet of O’Brien has been contacted by the local health department.

O’Brien says “If you see me out I am doing one of two things, going home or going to the station which I am permitted to do since no one has offices in the building but me. 99% of the time I am the only one there and my sales executive Eric has been told to stay away during this time. I also implemented a no deliveries, no visitors policy at the station”

O’Brien will not attend any community events, to avoid contact and spread of the virus.

