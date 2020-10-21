Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear provide Wednesday’s COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live here.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky’s positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website here.

