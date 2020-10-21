Warm temperatures continue Thursday, showers return Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have one more dry day before we see a stretch of scattered showers.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could also see some patchy fog late tonight into the early morning hours on Thursday.

The sunshine and warm temperatures continue tomorrow! Highs will be near 80 with overnight lows near 60. Enjoy the dry and warm weather while you can because big changes are coming starting Friday.

Friday and Saturday

We’ll start out your Friday with some sunshine. Highs look to still be on the warm side with temperatures getting into the upper 70s. Scattered showers move in by the evening and overnight hours as a cold front approaches the mountains. Friday night football fans, I would have the rain gear handy! Overnight lows look to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

That cold front arrives Saturday bringing us gloomy weather. Scattered showers continue throughout the majority of the morning hours with highs only getting into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Some of those showers could linger into Sunday, but I do think we see a little bit of sunshine with highs getting back into the lower 70s. Another cold front arrives as we head into the new week so we could see a few showers Sunday night as that approaches the mountains.

Cloudy skies and showers continue Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s but drop into the lower 60s Tuesday.

It looks like we will finally start to dry out by Wednesday with highs only getting into the mid-50s. It looks like temperatures will get pretty chilly after this cold front!

